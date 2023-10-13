Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,56 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1619
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3084 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

