Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3084 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search