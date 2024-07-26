Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 "Type 1626-1628". Keys (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Keys

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 "Type 1626-1628" Keys - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 "Type 1626-1628" Keys - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,34 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1627
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 . Keys. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

