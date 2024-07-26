Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 "Type 1626-1628". Keys (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Keys
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,34 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1627
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 . Keys. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Сondition
