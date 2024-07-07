Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 "Type 1626-1628". Keys (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Keys
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,34 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1626
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 . Keys. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
