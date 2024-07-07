Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 "Type 1626-1628". Keys (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 . Keys. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (9) VF (17) F (3) No grade (6)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

GGN (2)

Marciniak (8)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Tempus (1)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (9)

Wójcicki (2)

Wu-eL (1)