Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 "Type 1626-1628". Keys (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Keys

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 "Type 1626-1628" Keys - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 "Type 1626-1628" Keys - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,34 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1626
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 . Keys. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (9)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1626 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ternar (trzeciak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search