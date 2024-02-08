Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1603-1630". Inscription "POSNAN" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Inscription "POSNAN"
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,34 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1624
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 . Inscription "POSNAN". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4250 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search