Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1603-1630". Inscription "POSNAN" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Inscription "POSNAN"

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1603-1630" Inscription "POSNAN" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1603-1630" Inscription "POSNAN" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,34 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 . Inscription "POSNAN". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4250 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

