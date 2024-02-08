Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1603-1630". Inscription "POSNAN" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 . Inscription "POSNAN". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4250 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)