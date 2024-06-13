Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Type 1604-1616" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6164 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition XF (1)