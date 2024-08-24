Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 110. Bidding took place November 23, 1996.

Сondition XF (1)