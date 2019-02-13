Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1609 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1609 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1609 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,56 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1609
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1609 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1609 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2888 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1609 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1609 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

