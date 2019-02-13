Ternar (trzeciak) 1609 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1609 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition VF (2)