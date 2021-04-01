Ternar (trzeciak) 1608 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1608 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 350. Bidding took place March 31, 2021.

