Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1608 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1608 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 350. Bidding took place March 31, 2021.
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1608 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
