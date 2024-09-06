Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1606 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1606 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1606 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
