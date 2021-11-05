Ternar (trzeciak) 1605 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1605 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition VF (1)