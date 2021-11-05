Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1605 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,56 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1605
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1605 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
