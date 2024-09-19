Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1604 "Type 1603-1624" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1604 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1604 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
