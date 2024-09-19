Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1604 "Type 1603-1624" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1604 "Type 1603-1624" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1604 "Type 1603-1624" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,56 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1604
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1604 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint

Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1604 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1604 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

