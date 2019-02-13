Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 "Type 1603-1624" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)