Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 "Type 1603-1624" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,56 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1603
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.
