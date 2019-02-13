Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 "Type 1603-1624" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 "Type 1603-1624" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 "Type 1603-1624" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,56 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1603
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1174 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1603 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ternar (trzeciak) Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
