Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,47 g
- Diameter 16,4 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lobzenica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
