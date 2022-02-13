Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Tempus

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Diameter 16,4 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lobzenica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

