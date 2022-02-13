Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place May 30, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) No grade (2)