Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 "Type 1626-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Сondition XF (4) VF (2)