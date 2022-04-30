Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 "Type 1626-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,47 g
- Diameter 16,4 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1630
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lobzenica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins.ee (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search