Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 "Type 1626-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 "Type 1626-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 "Type 1626-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Diameter 16,4 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1630
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lobzenica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1630 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ternar (trzeciak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search