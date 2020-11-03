Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 "Type 1626-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Tempus
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,47 g
- Diameter 16,4 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1627
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lobzenica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4796 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 10, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Tempus (2)
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search