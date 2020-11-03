Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 "Type 1626-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4796 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 10, 2009.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)