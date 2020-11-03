Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 "Type 1626-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 "Type 1626-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 "Type 1626-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Tempus

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Diameter 16,4 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1627
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lobzenica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4796 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 10, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Tempus (2)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 10, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 10, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1627 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ternar (trzeciak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search