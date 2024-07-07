Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 "Type 1626-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,47 g
- Diameter 16,4 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1627
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lobzenica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
