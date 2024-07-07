Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 "Type 1626-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

