Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 "Type 1626-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 "Type 1626-1628" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 "Type 1626-1628" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Diameter 16,4 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1626
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lobzenica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

  Marciniak (1)
  PDA & PGN (1)
  Wójcicki (2)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

