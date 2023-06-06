Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 "Type 1626-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition VF (3) F (1)