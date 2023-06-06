Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 "Type 1626-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,47 g
- Diameter 16,4 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1626
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lobzenica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1626 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
