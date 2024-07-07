Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1603-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

