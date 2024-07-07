Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1603-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,47 g
- Diameter 16,4 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1624
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lobzenica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numisbalt (10)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Search