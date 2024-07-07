Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1603-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1603-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1603-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Diameter 16,4 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lobzenica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

