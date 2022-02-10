Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 P "Type 1603-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,34 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1603
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1248 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3938 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
