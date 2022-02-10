Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 P "Type 1603-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 P "Type 1603-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 P "Type 1603-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,34 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1603
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1248 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 P at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3154 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 P at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3938 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

