Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 P "Type 1603-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1603 with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1248 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)