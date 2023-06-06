Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1596-1624" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1596-1624" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1596-1624" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,57 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lobzenica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
