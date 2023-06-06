Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1596-1624" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,57 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1624
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lobzenica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Сondition
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
