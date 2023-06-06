Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1596-1624" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition XF (3) VF (9) No grade (2)