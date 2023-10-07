Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,400. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (7)