Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,56 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,400. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1616 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ternar (trzeciak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search