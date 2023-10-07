Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,56 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1616
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,400. Bidding took place December 1, 2007.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
