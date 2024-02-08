Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,56 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1613
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
