Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,56 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1613
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (1)
- Janas (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (14)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
