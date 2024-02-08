Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (10) VF (15) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (2) AU50 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

GGN (1)

Janas (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (4)

WAG (1)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (14)

Wójcicki (1)