Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,56 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1613
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1454 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
