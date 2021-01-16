Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,56 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1613
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 535 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1454 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig" at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1613 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

