Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,57 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1620
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (4)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
