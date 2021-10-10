Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,57 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1620
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1620 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ternar (trzeciak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search