Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1620 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place November 26, 2022.

