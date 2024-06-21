Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

