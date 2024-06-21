Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,57 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1619
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (14)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • WCN (23)
  • WDA - MiM (9)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 7, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

