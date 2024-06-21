Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,57 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1619
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1619 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
