Ternar (trzeciak) 1618 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1618 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2)