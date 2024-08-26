Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1618 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,57 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1618
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1618 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
