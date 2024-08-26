Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1618 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1618 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1618 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,57 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1618
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1618 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1618 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1618 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1618 at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1618 at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1618 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

