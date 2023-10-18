Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Type 1596-1624" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Antykwariat Wu-eL auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.

Сondition VF (1)