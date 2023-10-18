Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Type 1596-1624" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Type 1596-1624" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Type 1596-1624" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,57 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Antykwariat Wu-eL auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1616 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ternar (trzeciak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search