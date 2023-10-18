Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 "Type 1596-1624" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Antykwariat Wu-eL auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Wu-eL (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1616 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search