Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1596 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ternar (trzeciak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search