Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,5 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
