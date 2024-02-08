Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1596 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

