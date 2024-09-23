Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint". Klippe (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark B. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
