3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 B "Bydgoszcz Mint". Klippe (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Klippe
Photo by: Felix Schiessinger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1600
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark B. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint
Where to sell?
