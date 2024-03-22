Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction GGN - May 13, 2006
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" at auction GGN - May 13, 2006
Seller GGN
Date May 13, 2006
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

