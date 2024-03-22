Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1600
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1600 "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
