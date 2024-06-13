Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1598 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search