Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (13)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search