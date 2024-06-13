3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF B "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF B. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

