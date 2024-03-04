Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lublin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
