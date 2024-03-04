Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

