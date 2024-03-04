3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

