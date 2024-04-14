Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (1)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (10)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (9)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- WCN (9)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search