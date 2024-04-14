Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

