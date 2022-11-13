Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1297 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

