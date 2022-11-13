Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1297 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
