3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3092 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 975. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

