Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3092 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 975. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

