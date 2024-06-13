Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF HR ID "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3092 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 975. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
