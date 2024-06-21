Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (510)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search