3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (72) AU (21) XF (246) VF (145) F (2) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (7) MS63 (20) MS62 (6) MS61 (5) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (45) PCGS (3)

