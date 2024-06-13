Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1593
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Naumann - April 7, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

