3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1593
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1593 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
