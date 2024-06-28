Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (282)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Bereska (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (11)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Janas (2)
  • JMPG (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (37)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (44)
  • Numedux (10)
  • Numimarket (9)
  • Numisbalt (13)
  • PDA & PGN (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (29)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (10)
  • Tempus (4)
  • WCN (36)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (21)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

