3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (11) XF (138) VF (95) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (6)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (5)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (11)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

Janas (2)

JMPG (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (5)

Marciniak (37)

Möller (1)

Niemczyk (44)

Numedux (10)

Numimarket (9)

Numisbalt (13)

PDA & PGN (3)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)

Provenance Auctions (1)

Rzeszowski DA (29)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Stare Monety (5)

Stary Sklep (10)

Tempus (4)

WCN (36)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (21)

Wu-eL (1)