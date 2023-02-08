Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2422 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 6, 2014.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 7750 PLN
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
