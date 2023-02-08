Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2422 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 6, 2014.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 7750 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Künker - December 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2016
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Rauch - April 24, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

