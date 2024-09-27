Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint". Portrait in frame (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Portrait in frame
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1592
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
