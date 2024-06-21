Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1590
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (19)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (16)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 19, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1590 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search