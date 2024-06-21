Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1590
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
