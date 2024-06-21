Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1589
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Poznań Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 205 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
