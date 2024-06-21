3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Poznań Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

