Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1589
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 "Poznań Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 205 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1589 ID "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
