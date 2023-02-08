Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint". "CR" before crown (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: "CR" before crown
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1588
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. "CR" before crown. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.
Сondition
