Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint". "CR" before crown (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: "CR" before crown

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" "CR" before crown - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" "CR" before crown - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1588
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. "CR" before crown. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2711 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

