3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint". "CR" before crown (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. "CR" before crown. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Сondition XF (2)