3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint". Inscription "ET DES SV" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. Inscription "ET DES SV". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Provenance Auctions auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2024.

