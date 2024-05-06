Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint". Inscription "ET DES SV" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Inscription "ET DES SV"

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" Inscription "ET DES SV" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" Inscription "ET DES SV" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1588
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. Inscription "ET DES SV". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Provenance Auctions auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2024.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
7530 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
5140 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Category
Year
