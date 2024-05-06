Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint". Inscription "ET DES SV" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Inscription "ET DES SV"
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1588
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. Inscription "ET DES SV". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Provenance Auctions auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2024.
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
7530 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
5140 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
