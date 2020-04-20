Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint". Short date "88" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Short date "88"

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" Short date "88" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" Short date "88" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,03 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1588
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint". Short date "88". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
3499 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
5527 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search