3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint". Short date "88" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint". Short date "88". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.

