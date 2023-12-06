Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint". Inscription "M D L" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Inscription "M D L"
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1588
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. Inscription "M D L". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (9)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (9)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (14)
- WDA - MiM (3)
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1394 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search