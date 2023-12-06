Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint". Inscription "M D L" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Inscription "M D L"

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" Inscription "M D L" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" Inscription "M D L" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1588
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. Inscription "M D L". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1394 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1588 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1588 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search