Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1608
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2011.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
799 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1842 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

