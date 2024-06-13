3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2011.

