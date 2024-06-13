Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1608
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 908 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
799 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1842 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1608 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search