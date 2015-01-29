3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2610 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1) VG (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)