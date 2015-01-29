Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1603
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2610 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
11299 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
5390 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

