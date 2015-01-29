Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1603
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1603 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2610 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
11299 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
5390 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
