3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania". Date above (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Date above
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania". Date above. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
