3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania". Date above (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania". Date above. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

