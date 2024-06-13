Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania". Date above (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Date above

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" Date above - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" Date above - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania". Date above. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
