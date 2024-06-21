Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,850. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GGN (8)
  • Grün (1)
  • JMPG (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (2)
  • Marciniak (37)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (39)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (9)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (29)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (10)
  • Rauch (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (40)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (12)
  • WCN (44)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 2, 2024
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 2, 2024
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1592 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search