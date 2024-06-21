Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1592
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,850. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
